Brokerages Set Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT at CHF 106.40

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Shares of Nestlé (VTX:NESN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 106.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NESN shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 105 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 89 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday.

Nestlé has a 1-year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1-year high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Analyst Recommendations for Nestlé (VTX:NESN)

