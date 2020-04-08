Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price target of $49.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

LUV has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $32.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.24. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6,351.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,316,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after buying an additional 818,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

