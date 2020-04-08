Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $819,000 Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at $775,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,098 shares of company stock valued at $533,193 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $52.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.