SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE SITE opened at $65.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.17. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $119.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $1,430,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares in the company, valued at $36,826,506.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $169,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,900 shares of company stock worth $6,588,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

