Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $60.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Etsy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.58. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $314,363.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,497.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,418 shares of company stock worth $11,683,665 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,448,000 after buying an additional 1,951,377 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $132,900,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 82.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,696.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,317 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

