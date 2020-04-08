IBM Retirement Fund Buys 1,446 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 59.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,104 shares of company stock worth $14,037,027 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

MCO stock opened at $228.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

