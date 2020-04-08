IBM Retirement Fund Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $171.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.67. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

