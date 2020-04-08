PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $87.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $154.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock opened at $94.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.43. PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 678,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,232,000 after purchasing an additional 81,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.