Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stake Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TH Capital upped their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $198.00 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.44 and a 200-day moving average of $196.93. The company has a market capitalization of $505.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

