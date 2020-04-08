Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.13% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYGR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 202,283 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,150,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,047.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $26,304.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,534 shares in the company, valued at $447,064.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,648 shares of company stock worth $260,866 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.00. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $28.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

