Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RXN. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NYSE:RXN opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Rexnord news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $4,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,117.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Stroup sold 22,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $761,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,952.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,225 shares of company stock valued at $14,646,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,044,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

