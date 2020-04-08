Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 90,166 Shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,166 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of EVO Payments worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVOP. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on EVO Payments from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on EVO Payments from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. EVO Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.30.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Wayne Leeds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,890.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Garabedian purchased 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $178,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,572 shares in the company, valued at $441,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $441,465 and have sold 8,000 shares valued at $222,720. Company insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

