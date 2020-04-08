Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of BioTelemetry worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,087,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 145,371 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 427,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after acquiring an additional 48,682 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 361,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 330,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.02. BioTelemetry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti dropped their target price on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

