Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 729,216 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Equity Commonwealth worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald A. Spector acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.84 per share, with a total value of $2,884,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $756,040.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQC opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a current ratio of 75.91. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.25.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQC. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

