Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 137.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,886 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Varex Imaging worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

VREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $798.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.42. Varex Imaging Corp has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at $729,340.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.