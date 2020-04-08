Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Lithia Motors worth $47,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.22.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.56. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

