Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 130,633 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,793,494 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of F.N.B. worth $48,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 550,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 112,353 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FNB opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

