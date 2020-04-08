Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,687 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,225 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $48,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $69.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,595.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.