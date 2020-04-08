Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Shares Down 13.2%

Shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) fell 13.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.49, 515,986 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,204,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADRO. ValuEngine lowered Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

The firm has a market cap of $205.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 477.30%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Aduro BioTech by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 55,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,232,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 60.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 75,003 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

