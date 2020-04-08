RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Down 12.6%

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) shares dropped 12.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $194.99 and last traded at $194.99, approximately 2,938,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,531,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.10.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.67 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total value of $85,598.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $1,241,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 166,741 shares in the company, valued at $40,321,308.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $24,869,313 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,191,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,718,979,000 after purchasing an additional 151,441 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,378,000 after purchasing an additional 425,459 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,429,000 after acquiring an additional 74,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after acquiring an additional 83,415 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

