Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Down 11.5%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s share price traded down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.31, 578,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 358,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on Venator Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $148.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.38.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,583,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 172,715 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

