BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock Price Down 12.6%

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s share price traded down 12.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.59, 1,487,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 261% from the average session volume of 412,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

About BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

