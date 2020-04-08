BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock Price Down 12.6%

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s share price traded down 12.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.59, 1,487,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 261% from the average session volume of 412,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.
About BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)
BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.
