Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) shares dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.99, approximately 681,661 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,192,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

SPWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a market cap of $237.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $166,000.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.