AA (LON:AA) PT Lowered to GBX 15

AA (LON:AA) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 15 ($0.20) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AA from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of AA from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of AA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 73.75 ($0.97).

LON:AA opened at GBX 16.08 ($0.21) on Wednesday. AA has a one year low of GBX 14.17 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 92.05 ($1.21). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 million and a P/E ratio of 1.87.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

