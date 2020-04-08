Man Group plc Buys 986 Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth about $297,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. ArcBest Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $423.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on ArcBest from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

