Man Group plc Cuts Position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

PFSI opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFSI. Wedbush lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $611,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $169,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,754. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

