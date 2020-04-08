Man Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

