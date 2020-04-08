Man Group plc Takes $2.38 Million Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 137,429 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.11% of Bed Bath & Beyond as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

