Man Group plc Sells 32,800 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.22% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after buying an additional 129,376 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Warrior Met Coal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $540.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

