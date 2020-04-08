Man Group plc Takes Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000. Man Group plc owned 0.11% of Evoqua Water Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQUA opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $346.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $197,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,916 shares of company stock worth $792,070. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

