Man Group plc Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,300 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.44% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 465,600 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth $16,190,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,599,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 520,322 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,130,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 759,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $109.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.09. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

