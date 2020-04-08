JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142,386 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,010.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 84,114 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,199 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 258,123 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,414,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,920,000 after purchasing an additional 643,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,913 shares of company stock worth $378,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

