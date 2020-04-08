Man Group plc Invests $2.48 Million in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of Corporate Office Properties Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,268,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,616,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after buying an additional 226,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,762,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,259,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,384,000 after buying an additional 562,011 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,776,000 after buying an additional 105,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

OFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,392.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

