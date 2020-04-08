Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after purchasing an additional 42,474 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $185.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.