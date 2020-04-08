Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from to in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.25.

NYSE COO opened at $292.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.62. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

