Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of BWX Technologies worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,346,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,802,000 after buying an additional 714,100 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,978,000 after purchasing an additional 533,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 326,306 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,784,000 after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 157,526 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

NYSE BWXT opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $181,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

