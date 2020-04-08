Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,560,000 after buying an additional 644,842 shares during the last quarter. Yost Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,052,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 237,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 132,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 41.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 100,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

FIZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

FIZZ stock opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $58.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.