Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 2,697 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1,281.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 126,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Carter’s by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 595.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 66,652 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CRI opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.67. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.15%.

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Carter’s from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

