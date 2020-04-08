Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,988,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,994,000 after buying an additional 413,309 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,586,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,463,000 after buying an additional 336,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,970,000 after buying an additional 329,401 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.02.

NYSE CNI opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average of $88.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

