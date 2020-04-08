Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,611 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Atlantica Yield worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. Atlantica Yield PLC has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $213.29 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is 268.85%.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

