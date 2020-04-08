Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,134 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,424,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after buying an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE ALSN opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.