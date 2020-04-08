Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Position Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,570 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 27,695 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 7,717 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FL. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $41.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NYSE FL opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

