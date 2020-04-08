Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,070 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average of $88.72. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.72.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

