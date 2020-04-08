Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

TTC stock opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Toro Co has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.32 million. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.