Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 574,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,857,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -131.43 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNDM. Guggenheim cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $759,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $234,804.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

