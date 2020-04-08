Man Group plc Takes Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,704,000 after acquiring an additional 372,744 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,499,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 17,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,273 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $36.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

