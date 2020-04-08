Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 789,261 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 1.50% of Five Prime Therapeutics worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPRX opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 922.43% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

