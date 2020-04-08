Man Group plc Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.21% of Radware worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Radware by 167.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

RDWR stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. Radware had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDWR. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.