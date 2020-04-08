NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $228.49 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

