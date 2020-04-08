Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 36 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $159,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.43.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $381.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.52. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.69 and a twelve month high of $421.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

